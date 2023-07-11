Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing “Remember You”

Source: YouTube

Enjoy a moment and listen to the future with this edition of the KLLL New Music Lounge.

Visiting the lounge today is Kaitlyn Kohler.

She’s a talented country singer-songwriter hailing from Corpus Christi, Texas, who is quickly making a name for herself in Texas Country music . With her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable talent, she has captured the attention of audiences far beyond the Lone Star State. Kaitlyn’s dedication to her craft and unwavering passion for music have propelled her career to new heights, earning her recognition and success.

Interesting facts about her: She doesn’t drink energy drinks or coffee, loves watching “Ancient Aliens” and relaxing with her husband and dog which she describes as a “mutt”.

One of Kaitlyn Kohler’s notable achievements is her breakthrough single, “Everywhere I Go,” which marked her debut on the national charts rather than just the Texas charts. The song, co-written by renowned songwriting heavyweights Buck Johnson, Andi Zack, and Grammy nominee Charlie Midnight, showcases Kaitlyn’s ability to create infectious melodies with relatable lyrics.

Prior to “Everywhere I Go,” Kaitlyn Kohler had already tasted success with her previous singles, “Break Another Heart” and “I’m Not Crying.” Both songs hit the number one spot on the Texas Regional Radio Report, solidifying her position as a rising star in the Texas country music scene. The recognition received for these singles garnered Kaitlyn two nominations at the prestigious Texas Regional Radio Awards for New Female Vocalist and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Beyond her music career, Kaitlyn values her personal life and cherishes the importance of family, friends, music, and church – “the four pillars of a good life”, as she describes them. She is a caring sister, eagerly looking forward to her sibling’s upcoming wedding in September. Furthermore, Kaitlyn and her husband embarked on a memorable honeymoon in Belize, creating lasting memories and strengthening their bond.

Kaitlyn’s journey in life has been influenced by her early experiences as a Navy child, constantly moving from one place to another. Despite the frequent relocations, Kaitlyn returned to Dallas for college and currently resides in Beaumont, Texas. Her childhood experiences and diverse background have shaped her perspective and enriched her songwriting, allowing her to connect with a wide range of listeners on a deeper level.

While Kaitlyn Kohler initially contemplated pursuing a career in marine biology or research psychology, her heart ultimately led her down a different path. Fueled by a deep-seated passion for music and a desire to share her stories with the world, she embarked on her journey as a country artist. Through her authentic and heartfelt music, Kaitlyn has found her true calling and has been able to touch the hearts of her ever-growing fanbase.

As Kaitlyn Kohler continues to work on new music and write captivating songs, her star power in the country music industry shows no signs of fading. With her powerful vocals, relatable lyrics, and unwavering dedication, she is poised to leave an indelible mark on the genre. Kaitlyn’s journey is one to watch closely, as she aims to captivate the hearts of music lovers across the nation and beyond with her undeniable talent and genuine passion for country music.