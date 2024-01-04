96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kane Brown’s Adorable Daughters Could Be Country’s Next Star Duo

January 4, 2024 9:42AM CST
Share
Kane Brown’s Adorable Daughters Could Be Country’s Next Star Duo
Getty Images

Kane Brown and Katelyn were the husband-and-wife pair country fans did not realize they needed in 2023 when their duet “Thank God” topped the country charts for the first time since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It is Your Love” in 1997.  The Browns plan to record more music together, but their daughters, Kingsley Rose (4-year-old) and Kodi Jane (2-year-old), demonstrated their musical talent by performing Taylor Swift karaoke at a party.

Kingsley sang “Shake It Off” at the top of a two-stage platform while her younger sister provided backup vocals and danced in between.  Although Katelyn didn’t specify where the video was shot, it appears that Kodi’s second birthday party was the occasion.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Heartache MedicationJon Pardi
2:56pm
Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
2:52pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
2:49pm
Carry OnPat Green
2:41pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
2:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice
3

Introducing Smalls Sliders
4

2023-24 Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 12/22/2023
5

Oregon State defeats Texas Tech in final game of Maui Classic