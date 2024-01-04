Kane Brown’s Adorable Daughters Could Be Country’s Next Star Duo

Kane Brown and Katelyn were the husband-and-wife pair country fans did not realize they needed in 2023 when their duet “Thank God” topped the country charts for the first time since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It is Your Love” in 1997. The Browns plan to record more music together, but their daughters, Kingsley Rose (4-year-old) and Kodi Jane (2-year-old), demonstrated their musical talent by performing Taylor Swift karaoke at a party.

Kingsley sang “Shake It Off” at the top of a two-stage platform while her younger sister provided backup vocals and danced in between. Although Katelyn didn’t specify where the video was shot, it appears that Kodi’s second birthday party was the occasion.