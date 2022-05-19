      Weather Alert

Keith Urban Admits Marriage To Nicole Kidman Keeps Him Sober

May 19, 2022 @ 9:07am

Keith Urban admits that if he didn’t get sober his marriage to Nicole Kidman was in jeopardy. The 54-year-old battled alcohol and drug addiction early in the couple’s marriage and it was her intervention that saved him.   Urban last got help in 2006 when he checked into the Betty Ford Clinic in Los Angeles. ‘Night-time me hates daytime me, it’s so true. But the next morning night-time me is nowhere to be found — he’s totally unaccountable,’ Urban told The Sun.   Urban admitted to Oprah that he had “went off the rails,” but experienced so much love during his intervention, his only wish is that he had gotten sober earlier in his life, something he reflected on during 2018’s South By Southwest Conference.   Now, Urban is living the married life, which started in 2006. Keith and Nicole share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

 

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Jelly Roll books a headlining arena date in Nashville as “Son of a Sinner” breaks into country radio’s top thirty
Wynonna reveals during Naomi Judd's public memorial that she'll do The Judds: The Last Tour
Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Jon Pardi + more
Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town + more announced as performers for Naomi Judd’s public memorial
The Buddy Holly Center Announces the 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series Line-Up
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On