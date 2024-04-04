96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban praises Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “Somebody Like You”

April 4, 2024 12:45PM CDT
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kelly Clarkson recently covered Keith Urban‘s “Somebody Like You” on her talk show’s Kellyoke segment, and Keith’s singing his praises about it.

“Kelly !!!!!! loooooove you singing this. hell, I love you singing anything…. do you take requests ?! @kellyclarkson,” Keith wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while reposting Kelly’s performance video.

With a cover in the books, naturally fans have asked for a Kelly and Keith collab. 

“Fan of both of you, would love for the two of you to do a duet,” one fan wrote.

“Somebody Like You” arrived in 2002 as the lead single off Keith’s third album, Golden Road.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

