96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini Announces Deluxe EP, With One Caveat

August 3, 2023 9:20AM CDT
Share
Kelsea Ballerini Announces Deluxe EP, With One Caveat
Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is documenting the changes she made to her EP during her Heartfirst Tour. The singer announced a deluxe version of the EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), on Wednesday (Aug. 2).   Following her mid-2022 divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, she released the collection as a raw musical expression of her post-divorce journey.  These modifications will be reflected in the deluxe edition of “Welcome Mat,” which will also contain the brand-new song “How Do I Do This?” However, as she revealed the new album, Ballerini urged her audience to pay close attention to one crucial point.  “It’s most important that I articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. The added outros that we ended up scream-singing nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON,” she wrote.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill
2

Darius Rucker’s serving up new song + surprise: “Any guesses?”
3

Covenant Health Back To School Bash
4

From Triumphs to Nightmares: A Candid Conversation with Journalist Jane Ferguson on 'No Ordinary Assignment'
5

Check Out This Squirrel