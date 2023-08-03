Kelsea Ballerini Announces Deluxe EP, With One Caveat

Kelsea Ballerini is documenting the changes she made to her EP during her Heartfirst Tour. The singer announced a deluxe version of the EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), on Wednesday (Aug. 2). Following her mid-2022 divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, she released the collection as a raw musical expression of her post-divorce journey. These modifications will be reflected in the deluxe edition of “Welcome Mat,” which will also contain the brand-new song “How Do I Do This?” However, as she revealed the new album, Ballerini urged her audience to pay close attention to one crucial point. “It’s most important that I articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. The added outros that we ended up scream-singing nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON,” she wrote.