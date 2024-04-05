96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini talks hosting the CMT Music Awards: “I get to be really hyperinvolved”

April 5, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

Kelsea Ballerini may be a singer/songwriter first, but she also enjoys hosting.

“I love hosting because I get to be really hyperinvolved,” Kelsea tells the press ahead of hosting Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

“Whether it comes to the jokes that we open the show with or how we get to present some of my friends [where] I can tell stories, or being able to be backstage when my friends win and I get to be there to hug them. All those moments really matter to me, so it’s nice to be able to get that into it,” she says.

While Kelsea’s now a four-time CMT Music Awards host, this year will be her first time flying solo without a co-host.

“I mean, fourth time’s a charm, right? I’m excited. I love hosting, I love being involved in the show and seeing it come together and knowing the performances and the collaborations and all the magic that’s going to happen on that stage that year,” shares Kelsea.

“It’s my first time hosting solo, so send me the good vibes,” the “Miss Me More” singer adds.

In addition to hosting, Kelsea will perform the newly released reimagined version of her 2014 debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea, air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
6:48pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:45pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
6:42pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:35pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:32pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor
2

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert
3

Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett
4

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
5

Texas Tech run-rules SFA 16-4, Tuesday Afternoon