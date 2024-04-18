Lady Raiders advance with sweep over Cincinnati

STILLWATER, Okla. – After beating the Cincinnati last Saturday, the No. 25 Texas Tech Lady Raiders would once again sweep the Bearcats, 4-0, to move on in the Big 12 Championships this Wednesday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Lady Raiders (18-7) recorded their 19th doubles point of the year against the Bearcats (8-15) in dominant fashion. Texas Tech got its first match win whenever the duo of Mariya Polishchuk and Cristina Tiglea defeated Vic deSamucewicz and Callie Flanagan with a bagel, 6-0, at court two. This win pushes their dual record to 18-4 on the season pushing them to third all-time in school history at court two.

At court one, No. 7-ranked Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova clinched the doubles point after getting a 6-1 victory over Gabrielle Guenther and Rozalia Gruszczynska at court one. They are now one win away from breaking the program record for doubles wins at court one as they total 18 on the year.

Moving on to singles, the Lady Raiders won quickly after winning five first sets and the first three matches. At court four, Komac was on fire as she beat Flanagan in straight sets. In set one, Komac took a 4-1 lead before Flanagan tied it at 4-all. The Lady Raider would answer with a break and a hold to win it, 6-4. In the following set, she only dropped one game for the 6-1 victory to make it 2-0.

At court six, Jermine Sherif won in commanding fashion as she only dropped two games to Morgan Pyrz to claim it by a score of 6-2, 6-0. Sherif now has 13 overall singles wins this season and six dual wins. Clinching the match was No. 46-ranked Tiglea at court one against Gruszczynska. Tiglea recorded her 13th dual singles win and 19th overall victory after downing the Bearcat, 6-2, 6-1.

Up next, the Lady Raiders play a quarterfinal match against the 5-seeded BYU Cougars tomorrow at 6 p.m.

RESULTS

#25 Texas Tech 4, Cincinnati 0

Singles

1. #46 Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Rozalia Gruszczynska (CIN) 6-2, 6-1

2. Mariya Polishchuk (TTU) vs. Vic deSamucewicz (CIN) 6-6 (4-5), unfinished

3. Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) vs. Gabrielle Guenther (CIN) 6-3, 2-5, unfinished

4. Metka Komac (TTU) def. Callie Flanagan (CIN) 6-4, 6-1

5. Andreea Lila (TTU) vs. Sakurako Watanabe (CIN) 6-1, 2-4, unfinished

6. Jermine Sherif (TTU) def. Morgan Pyrz (CIN) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. #7 Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Gabrielle Guenther/Rozalia Gruszczynska (CIN) 6-1

2. Mariya Polishchuk/Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Vic deSamucewicz/Callie Flanagan (CIN) 6-0

3. Jermine Sherif/Camryn Stepp (TTU) vs. Morgan Pyrz/Sakurako Watanabe (CIN) 3-4, unfinished

Order of finish: Doubles (2, 1); Singles (4, 6, 1)

