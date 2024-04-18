96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lee Brice “had the best time” at first father-daughter dance

April 18, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Lee Brice is all smiles after attending his first father-daughter dance with his daughter, Trulee.

The “I Don’t Dance” singer took to social media to share photos taken after their dance.

“My sweet beautiful little girl.. I had the best time at our first daddy-daughter dance. Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest daddy in the world,” Lee captioned his Instagram carousel.

The three-picture post featured Lee in a black crewneck and denim jeans as he posed for shots with Trulee, who donned a dress and held a bouquet of tulips.

On the music front, Lee’s set to release his new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters on April 26. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.

