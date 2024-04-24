Line dance + heartbreak take center stage in Dasha’s “Austin” video

Dasha has released a music video for her viral hit “Austin.”

The visualizer follows Dasha as she relives a breakup with her onscreen ex, played by pop-punk singer/songwriter and social media personality jxdn, before bringing her broken heart to a line dance party.

“The music video shoot was such a fun day. From the start, the vibe of everyone on set was so genuinely excited and happy to be there. They all really helped me bring the visions of the song to life,” Dasha shares in a press release.

“Everyone did everything they could to make it the smoothest music video shoot I’d ever been a part of,” the up-and-comer adds. “It was honestly just a really magical day.”

“Austin” is Dasha’s debut single on country radio, and it’s currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find it on her latest album, What Happens Now?, out now.

