Francis Specker/CBS

Fans loved Kacey Musgraves’s Grammys tribute to Loretta Lynn, and Loretta’s family agrees. After her performance, Loretta’s family posted a statement that said, “Thank You, Kacey Musgraves, for this beautiful tribute. The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words.” Kacey performed Loretta’s classic, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” while sitting barefoot on a stool in a red dress.