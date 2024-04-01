Lubbock Matadors Prepare to Face Foro SC in the 2nd Round of US Open Cup

Lubbock, Texas, March 27, 2024 – The excitement is palpable as the Lubbock Matadors gear up to compete against Foro SC in the 2nd round of the US Open Cup. Scheduled for Tuesday April 2nd, at LCU Soccer Stadium, this match promises to be a thrilling showdown as the Matadors aim to advance to the 3rd round.

General Manager Dustin McCorkle expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from the community, stating, “Our club wants to say thank you first and foremost for the continued support as we look to represent Lubbock on the highest stage.” McCorkle emphasized the significance of this match and urged fans to join in, saying, “We hope

everyone joins us for our 2nd round match up against FORO.”

Acknowledging feedback from the previous match, McCorkle announced improved seating options for all General Admission and Standing Room fans. “Bring your chairs to the match and check out the new options for seating as it is still limited,” he advised. With the next round potentially leading to a matchup against a professional team at the USL or MLS level, McCorkle rallied fans, stating, “Our team is ready but incomplete without our 12th man. Let’s sell out the stadium and cheer on our team as we look to continue on in this elimination tournament. Go Matadors!”

The Lubbock Matadors vs. Foro SC match promises to be a highlight for soccer enthusiasts in Lubbock and around the country! Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early and show up in full force to support their hometown team!

For ticket information and updates, please visit lubbockmatadors.com