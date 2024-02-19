Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19

Upcycled Books: Owls at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 19

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we will be making cute owl table decorations out of recycled paperbacks! For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, February 20, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, February 20, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, February 21, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, February 22, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “I Love My Mommy” by Page Publications while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 20

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Master Gardeners: Winter Sowing at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 20

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Do you want to get an early start on growing? We have an exciting program to help you do just that. Join us for a talk about Winter Sowing with Krista Jenkins, Texas Master Gardener. For ages 13 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 20

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “That Lonely Section of Hell: The Botched Investigation of a Serial Killer Who Almost Got Away” by Lorimer Shenher. In March, we will discuss “Waco Rising” by Kevin Cook. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, February 21

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, February 22

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, February 22

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, February 23 & Saturday, February 24

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for February’s Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

21st Annual African American History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 24

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, is excited to announce the 21st Annual African American History Month Program and Reception. This year, the theme of the event is “Generational Legacies”, a tribute to those individuals who chose to walk in the footsteps of their family and ancestors. We will be recognizing community members who have made a lasting impact on our society through familial generational legacy. Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring a friend! For more information, call 806-767-3300

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 24

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture though fun activities at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. All ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.