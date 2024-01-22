Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of January 22

Bottle Cap Snowman at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, January 22

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we make darling little snowmen out of bottle caps! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 22

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Upcycled Books: Footballs at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, January 22

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we will turning old paperbacks into footballs, just in time for the Big Game! For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Paper Chain Wall Art at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 22

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Come make a beautiful piece of art using dowel rods and paper chains! For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January, 23

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this six-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, January 23, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, January 23, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, January 24, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, January 25, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 23

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Plan-To-Do-Better: Meet, Greet, and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, January 23

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! Bring in your ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Children under 16 are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 24

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 24

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Schaffer. In February we will discuss “Open and Shut” by David Rosenfelt. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 25

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 25

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who also like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, January 26 & Saturday, January 27

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Mrs. Wiggins” by Mary Monroe at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook formats. In February we will watch the movie “The Burial”. For more information, call 806-767-3300.