Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of March 31

Magical Monday with the Magic Tree House at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 1

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we read a few chapters from the juvenile novel series The Magic Tree House by Mary Pope Osborne and making a craft that is related to the story! This month we will be reading from “Time of the Turtle King”, doing a volcano craft, and having a special guest appearance! For ages 5-8 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 1

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “Pain Killer” by Barry Meier. In May we will discuss “The Watchers” by A.M. Shine. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open elements connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, April 2, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, April 3, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, April 4, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 2

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

DIY Washi Tape Cellphone Holder Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 2

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we create cellphone holders using washi tape, push pins, and cardboard tubes! For ages 10-16 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Call to Adventure (Dungeons & Dragons) at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, April 2

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Teens are invited to a Dungeons & Dragons adventure the first Tuesday of each month at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Please contact Godeke to pre-register and check availability for each session by calling 806-775-3362. For ages 12-17.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, April 3

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” by Laurie King. Copies of next month’s title “Brooklyn” by Colm Toibin will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 3

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, April 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be celebrating National Walk Day with an activity and information about the Kinship Program with Terry Rodriguez from Catholic Charities.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 4

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 4

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with our Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Where we’ll go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. They’ll learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as the posture, arm and feet positions. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For ages 3-6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 4

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Widening Horizons STEM Program at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, April 5

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a fun STEM activity with the Texas Tech student group, Widening Horizons, at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each activity is geared towards grades K-5th, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Story Ballet for Ages 6-10 at Mahon Library

Friday, April 5

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Ballet Lubbock presents an after-school ballet program for ages 6 to 10 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Step into a world of magic and creativity. We will go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, and history come together. Learn fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet and the stories, artists, dance, and composers of great classical ballets. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Total Eclipse Science at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 6

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Learn all about the upcoming Total Eclipse. The Science Spectrum will be on hand to demonstrate the science behind eclipses. Recommended for ages 5-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture though fun activities at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. All ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.