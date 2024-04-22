96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan covers John Mellencamp on ‘Idol’

April 22, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Luke Bryan took the stage on Sunday’s American Idol to perform John Mellencamp‘s “Small Town.”

Clad in a shirt and jeans, Luke got the in-studio crowd on their feet, clapping and singing along to John’s 1985 hit. His performance coincided with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame theme for Sunday’s show.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were also announced Sunday night. They include ageless diva Cher, R&B powerhouses Mary J. Blige, ’70s and ’80 rock hitmakers Foreigner, ’70s superstar guitarist Peter Frampton, jam band superstars Dave Matthews Band, R&B legends Kool & the Gang, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and pioneering rap group A Tribe Called Quest.

You can watch Luke’s “Small Town” performance on YouTube.

Luke’s making his way up the country charts with his new single, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

To see Luke on his upcoming Mind of a Country Boy Tour, head to lukebryan.com.

