Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett

Late last week, Luke Bryan performed a recent performance of his Luke Bryan: Las Vegas residency in a fun-loving homage to the late Jimmy Buffett. Bryan paid respects to the artist, who passed away last Friday (Sept. 1), while sporting a tropical outfit and clutching a miniature red Solo plastic shot cup. One day after Buffett passed away, on Saturday, September 2, the singer performed at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Luke said on stage, “We’re going to dedicate tonight to the great Jimmy Buffett, ladies and gentlemen.”

The late 1970s icon Jimmy Buffett’s hallmark song, “Margaritaville,” was later performed by Bryan. Buffett developed the sunny, carefree vibe of the song throughout the course of his career into a brand that personified the beach bum lifestyle, replete with hotels, casinos, restaurants, and even a cruise liner.