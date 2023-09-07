96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett

September 7, 2023 11:01AM CDT
Share
Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
Getty Images

Late last week, Luke Bryan performed a recent performance of his Luke Bryan: Las Vegas residency in a fun-loving homage to the late Jimmy Buffett.  Bryan paid respects to the artist, who passed away last Friday (Sept. 1), while sporting a tropical outfit and clutching a miniature red Solo plastic shot cup. One day after Buffett passed away, on Saturday, September 2, the singer performed at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.  Luke said on stage, “We’re going to dedicate tonight to the great Jimmy Buffett, ladies and gentlemen.”

The late 1970s icon Jimmy Buffett’s hallmark song, “Margaritaville,” was later performed by Bryan. Buffett developed the sunny, carefree vibe of the song throughout the course of his career into a brand that personified the beach bum lifestyle, replete with hotels, casinos, restaurants, and even a cruise liner.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:45pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:42pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:39pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
6:36pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
4

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower