Luke Bryan Discusses How He Feels About AI Version Of His Music

Luke Bryan recently reacted to an AI version of his music and shared how he feels about the music. Bryan said to Jimmy Kimmel, “The problem with me is I’m scared it may actually be better than the stuff I’ve written.” He continued by chuckling nervously before listening to the AI version, “This’ll be interesting. Guarantee you a beer’ll be in there.” He added after listening to the AI version, “I think I’m okay for now on the AI. The problem is, if I really sound like that, yeah, 31 [chart-topping hits] will not happen.”