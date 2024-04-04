96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan recalls trending on Twitter after performing “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” at CMTs

April 4, 2024 3:30PM CDT
ABC

Ahead of Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, Luke Bryan is trekking down memory lane to recount a special memory of the awards show.

“The CMT Awards holds a special place in my heart because it was my first big TV performance of ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me).’ I think back then, I started trending on Twitter because of that performance,” Luke recalls to the press of his 2011 delivery. “At that time, I’m not even sure what ‘trending on Twitter’ was. I just knew I was trending there and that was a good thing.”

Going into this year’s show, Luke’s excited to be a Collaborative Video of the Year nominee with his buddy Jon Pardi for their single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

“To be nominated with Pardi on this as a collaboration is very special,” says Luke. “Loving that Pardi and I have this song out right now, too.”

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

