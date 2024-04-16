Maupin, Shavers earn academic honors by College Sports Communicators

LUBBOCK, Texas – A week after being recognized to the 2023-24 Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Women’s Basketball Awards, both Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers earned academic honors as they made the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team for the first time in their careers. Both student-athletes were also selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members.

Shavers and Maupin, who were named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, led the Lady Raiders in offense this season. Starting in every game this year, Maupin averaged a team-best 31.6 minutes per game and led Texas Tech with 27 double-figure scoring games and 102 assists. Maupin was second on the team with 14.1 points and recorded a team-high 127 free throws made on an 85.8 percent shooting from the line.

Totaling four 20-plus scoring games, Maupin collected her first career double-double this season against Sam Houston after tallying 11 assists and 15 points. She also led the team in scoring 12 times and led in assists 19 times this season. In Big 12, Maupin averaged 13.3 points per game and 2.6 assists per game in all 18 contests.

Shavers had a solid season, as she led the Lady Raiders in many offensive categories. Totaling a team-best 15.4 points per game, she also led Texas Tech with eight 20-plus scoring games while being second on the team with 26 double-figure scoring games. Appearing in all 33 games and making 31 starts this year, Shavers averaged 5.0 rebounds per game, which was third on the team, and also added two double-doubles to her resume.

During conference play, Shavers averaged a team-high 14.4 points per game with two 20-plus performances in the Big 12 Championships, during which she tallied a career-high 29 points against Houston. In addition, Shavers led the team with 55 made 3-pointers and shot 40.1 percent from the field.

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics