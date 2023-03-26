96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maya Lau from “Other People’s Pockets” on Levelling the Playing Field on Money

March 26, 2023 5:37PM CDT
Maya Lau from “Other People’s Pockets” on Levelling the Playing Field on Money
Maya Lau doesn’t have her first machete anymore, choreographed her own dances at Vassar and wants you to listen to “Other People’s Pockets”. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Have you ever wondered how your friend bought that vacation home or why that colleague of yours makes everyone meticulously split the tab down to the last Diet Coke? Other People’s Pockets is a show about other people’s money. We ask people from all walks of life to get radically transparent about their personal finances in order to learn more about who we are and what makes us tick (and perhaps we level the playing field a little bit along the way?

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

