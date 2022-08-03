      Weather Alert

Meat-Flavored Candy Corn

Aug 3, 2022 @ 9:11am
"Mexican street corn on rectangular platter. Made with grilled corn with sour cream, cilantro sauce with grated parmesan and red pepper on top. Lime garnish to squeeze on top.Please see some other corn images from my portfolio:"

A new candy corn is making some people feel a little queasy.   Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn features a hot-dog and a hamburger-flavor, as well as fruit punch, vanilla ice cream and popcorn-flavored candy corn.   The football-themed candy hit shelves nationwide yesterday.  The brand-new flavors are exclusively available at Walgreens.   The company says, “Brach’s iconic candy corn has been synonymous with the start of fall for decades. We’re excited to help families and friends celebrate their anticipation for the season together by releasing Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn.”  The special mix will be available through October and will be priced around three-dollars a bag.

Meat-flavored candy – yay or nay?

That’s a BIG NAY for me!

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock

Recently Played

Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
You May Also Like
Idalou's Jaylee Gandy releases her "Hand Me Downs" video
Lubbock Matadors SC 2023 Season Ticket On-Sale
Sam Hunt drops out of Boots and Hearts 2022 due to “ongoing government restrictions”
Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more
Eric Church explains why he signed on to open for one of Robert Earl Keen’s final shows
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On