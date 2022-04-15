      Weather Alert

Meet The World’s Tallest Family

Apr 15, 2022 @ 9:21am

A Minnesota family has been named by Guinness as the world’s tallest.  Scott and Kristina Trapp and their three children Savanna, Molly, and Adam, have set the record with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches.  Adam is the tallest at 7’3, while mom Kristina is the ‘short’ member of the family at just 6’3.  All three Trapp children were recruited by colleges for basketball or volleyball.    What are some of the challenges that face the world’s tallest family?  Driving a car, avoiding hitting your head, and – most of all – finding clothes that fit.

Who’s the tallest person you’ve ever met?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
MARATHON BIKER RIDES FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR LIVING KIDNEY DONATION AND POST-DONATION FUNCTIONALITY
Lemonade Day
Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce From Billy Ray After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage
Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood & more to headline CMA Fest
Say Goodbye to the Pie
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On