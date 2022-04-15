Meet The World’s Tallest Family

A Minnesota family has been named by Guinness as the world’s tallest. Scott and Kristina Trapp and their three children Savanna, Molly, and Adam, have set the record with an average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches. Adam is the tallest at 7’3, while mom Kristina is the ‘short’ member of the family at just 6’3. All three Trapp children were recruited by colleges for basketball or volleyball. What are some of the challenges that face the world’s tallest family? Driving a car, avoiding hitting your head, and – most of all – finding clothes that fit.
Who’s the tallest person you’ve ever met?