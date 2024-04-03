Middle distance runners set to compete at WT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Select members of the Texas Tech track and field middle distance squad will travel up to West Texas A&M to run in the 1500m and 3000m steeplechase Thursday night.

Valeria Banuelos, Adele Clarke, Lila Crowley and Riley Ries will be running the 1500m. Shannon Quinn will be going in the 3000m steeplechase.

Banuelos – 5:14.44 (PB, SB)

Clarke – 4:36.06 (PB), 5:01.98 (SB)

Crowley – 5:06.87 (PB, SB)

Ries – 5:00.48 (PB, SB)

Quinn – 12:21.47 (PB, SB)

Up Next

The Red Raider throws group will compete Saturday at San Angelo.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics