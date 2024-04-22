96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert drops fiery, cryptic teases on social media

April 22, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Country music’s “Fastest Girl in Town” has something up her sleeve.

Miranda Lambert took to her socials recently to share fiery teases on something she’s working on.

The first is a 12-second video of scenes from her past music videos, including “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Somethin’ Bad” and “Kerosene.” The chosen clips show Miranda’s sassy and up-to-no-good side with a snippet of a potential new song, before ending with “to be continued.”

The second’s a graphic with the words “WARNING: HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED” and a call to action for fans to “text 430-300-0144.”

What could Miranda be teasing? Could new music be on the horizon? 

You can follow Miranda’s socials and text 430-300-0144 to find out as soon as her announcement is made.

