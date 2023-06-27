96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen Donates $100k To Help Renovate South Chicago Baseball Field

June 27, 2023 9:46AM CDT
Morgan Wallen Donates $100k To Help Renovate South Chicago Baseball Field
Morgan Wallen’s foundation donated $100,000 to revitalize a baseball field in Bessemer Park in Chicago.  Wallen donated to Baker and Bowen High School’s home park, adding to Cubs Charities’ previous $150,000 donation.  The $250,000 was used for an upgraded diamond with a new backstop, side wings, dugouts, and rehabbed playing surface for multiple levels of play.  Wallen had two shows at Wrigley Field on Thursday and Friday (June 22 and 23). “…We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago,” said Wallen. “This donation, combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley, is a true doubleheader for me.”

 

