Morgan Wallen Makes ‘Memories’ With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
During his performance on Saturday night, September 2, at the FedEx Field in the Washington, D.C., region, Morgan Wallen provided one young fan the VIP experience of a lifetime.
Reportedly, 9-year-old Kenley had always wished to see one of Wallen’s performances live, particularly after receiving a stage 2 kidney cancer diagnosis late last year. After having her left kidney and 13 lymph nodes surgically removed, Kenley started receiving once-weekly chemotherapy treatments. Kenley played DJ every time she and her mother Kristin made the hour-and-a-half trip to the hospital, choosing “nonstop Morgan Wallen songs.”
So Kristin surprised Kenley with a trip to watch a stop on Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour after she completed a six-month course of chemotherapy in July. But that’s not all. With a little assistance from a family friend, the family was able to get in touch with the singer, and Kenley was able to see Wallen backstage, which she described as being a “total shock” to her.
The young fan’s mom said, “She was treated like a princess from the backstage tour, the access, the takeaways, the general experience. She kept telling me it was her best day ever.”