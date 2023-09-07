96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Morgan Wallen Makes ‘Memories’ With Young Fan Fighting Cancer

September 7, 2023 11:03AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Makes ‘Memories’ With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
Getty Images

During his performance on Saturday night, September 2, at the FedEx Field in the Washington, D.C., region, Morgan Wallen provided one young fan the VIP experience of a lifetime.

Reportedly, 9-year-old Kenley had always wished to see one of Wallen’s performances live, particularly after receiving a stage 2 kidney cancer diagnosis late last year.  After having her left kidney and 13 lymph nodes surgically removed, Kenley started receiving once-weekly chemotherapy treatments. Kenley played DJ every time she and her mother Kristin made the hour-and-a-half trip to the hospital, choosing “nonstop Morgan Wallen songs.”

So Kristin surprised Kenley with a trip to watch a stop on Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour after she completed a six-month course of chemotherapy in July. But that’s not all. With a little assistance from a family friend, the family was able to get in touch with the singer, and Kenley was able to see Wallen backstage, which she described as being a “total shock” to her.

The young fan’s mom said, “She was treated like a princess from the backstage tour, the access, the takeaways, the general experience. She kept telling me it was her best day ever.”

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:45pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:42pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:39pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
6:36pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
4

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower