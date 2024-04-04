96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: ERNEST’s Texas show + Hailey Whitter praises Beyoncé

April 4, 2024 4:00PM CDT
ERNEST is headed to Texas April 19 to play music from his upcoming album, Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available now at axs.com. Nashville, Tennessee arrives April 12, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Hailey Whitters is the latest country artist to praise Beyoncé and her new album, Cowboy Carter. “idc how country you are the new Beyoncé record slaps im a sucker for lyrics and im hangin on to every word here,” Hailey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jason Aldean‘s giving you a chance to meet him virtually. You can enter to win by joining Jason’s Aldean Army fan club now at jasonaldean.com/join.

 

