Nashville notes: Travis Tritt’s DVD + Josh Turner’s new song tease

Travis Tritt is releasing his television special and DVD, Country Chapel, on April 26. “This album is one that I have wanted to make for over 30 years. I’m extremely excited and grateful to have released this collection of songs that take me back to my early roots of singing inspirational songs as a child in church,” Travis says of the songs on the forthcoming project. You can preorder your copy online.

Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, William Michael Morgan and more have joined the Opry Country Classics’ Johnny Paycheck tribute show. Tickets for the May 9 event are available now at opry.com.

Josh Turner is set to release a new song on April 26. You can check out a clip of the as-yet-untitled track on Josh’s Instagram.

