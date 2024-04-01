96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

New Pickleball Courts Coming to Lubbock

April 1, 2024 12:31PM CDT
Jayden Santos

By Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – The rising sport of pickleball has made its way to Lubbock and it’s here to stay.

 

Lubbock is getting its first ever indoor pickleball facility with the Lubbock Indoor Pickleball opening April first to the public. 

 

Located at 1001 South Loop 289, the “LIP” will have five full-sized courts and two smaller courts. 

 

The facility will also consist of two memberships, a limited membership and the premium membership which allows more access. 

 

This facility will offer pickleball classes, tournaments and summer camps for the community. 

 

Although there are memberships, anyone can walk in and pay to play. There will be a website where you can book your courts in advance. 

 

Pickleball has been a rising sport in Lubbock, with Texas Tech building six new courts on campus. 

 

Pickleball courts have also been popping up all around Lubbock parks, replacing tennis courts. 

Don’t miss out on Lubbock’s first indoor pickleball facility opening April first, for more information visit https://liplbk.com/

