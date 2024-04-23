No. 12 Tech sits seventh after day one of Big 12 Championship

TRINITY, Texas — The No. 12 Texas Tech men’s golf team sits in seventh place midway through the 2024 Big 12 Championship, which commenced on Monday with 36 holes at the par-72 Whispering Pines Golf Club. On a day where just one of the 14 programs in action finished below par, the Red Raiders bounced back from a 10-over-par round one with a 1-over-par team effort in round two – it pushed the Red Raiders to seventh after sitting in a tie for 10th after the first 18 holes.

Tech’s round-two effort can largely be attributed to Charlie DeLong, who carded his lowest round in over a month with a 4-under-par 68. DeLong, who started round two on the 10th tee, had a bogey-free back nine, which also featured his first eagle of the spring on hole No. 12, which was a 532-yard Par 5. The junior currently sits tied for 28th at 3-over-par, coupled with his opening round 7-over 79.

DeLong is tied for 28th with teammate Tyran Snyders, who carded a consistent 73 (+1) and 74 (+2) as he seeks to follow last year’s top 20 finish with another. Calum Scott sits two shots behind DeLong and Snyders in a tie for 39th after finishing the second round with an even-par 72, after also having a slow start shooting an opening round 5-over-par 77.

Matthew Comegys ended Monday as Tech’s day-one leader at 1-over-par, which placed the sophomore in a tie for 12th among the 70 players in action. Comegys was hot out of the gate with a 2-under-par 70 in round one, and managed to shake off a 5-over 41 after the first nine holes of his second round by going 2-under on the next nine, which included four birdies. Comegys recorded a Red Raiders best eight birdies over Monday’s 36 holes.

Teams will tee off round three of the Big 12 Championship between 8:00 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. CT on Tuesday. Baard Skogen will be first out for the Red Raiders at 8 a.m. as Tech has the early window (8:00-8:30 a.m.) once again. The final round of the 72-hole event is set for Wednesday.

Big 12 Championship Results (Rounds 1-2)

1. BYU: 283-292=575 (-1)

2. Texas: 285-291=576 (E)

3. Oklahoma State: 295-284=579 (+3)

4. Baylor: 288-293=581 (+5)

T-5. Oklahoma: 296-286=582 (+6)

T-5. Houston: 287-295=582 (+6)

7. Texas Tech: 298-289=587 (+11)

T-8. Kansas State: 293-295=588 (+12)

T-8. Kansas: 298-290=588 (+12)

T-8. West Virginia: 297-291=588 (+12)

11. Iowa State: 299-291=590 (+14)

12. Cincinnati: 285-306=591 (+15)

13. UCF: 311-287=598 (+22)

14. TCU: 308-304=602 (+26)

Red Raider Results (Rounds 1-2)

T-12. Matthew Comegys: 70-75=145 (+1)

T-28. Charlie DeLong: 79-68=147 (+3)

T-28. Tyran Snyders: 73-74=147 (+3)

T-39. Calum Scott: 77-72=149 (+5)

T-60. Baard Skogen: 78-75=153 (+9)

