Quality Day of Play Event to Showcase Learning Through Play for Children

Workforce Solutions South Plains and Texas Rising Star Providers, in collaboration with community partners Lubbock United Way, YWCA of Lubbock, Lubbock ISD, PBS Kids of Texas Tech Public Media, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, The Parenting Cottage, and South Plains Early Childhood Education Coalition, are proud to present the Quality Day of Play event. This exciting event will take place on April 6, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the YWCA of Lubbock located at 6501 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413.

The Quality Day of Play event aims to highlight what quality play looks like and how children learn through play. Featuring Texas Rising Star 3-Star and 4-Star Providers, this FREE event offers families with children ages infant-13 years old an opportunity to explore and engage in various activities designed to promote learning and development through play.

Activities at the event include: Free Age Appropriate Children’s Books (while supplies last), Free Children’s Activities, Firetruck and Police Cars, Car Seat Safety Checkpoints and Food for Purchase from Food Trucks.

In addition to these exciting activities, the event will feature a special appearance from Clifford the Big Red Dog, adding an extra element of fun and excitement for children and families.

Parents and guardians are reminded that the event requires adult supervision, and children cannot be left unattended. This ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join us for a day of fun, learning, and quality play for the whole family! For more information, please visit QualityDayOfPlay.org.

About Workforce Solutions South Plains: Workforce Solutions South Plains is dedicated to providing workforce development services and solutions for employers and job seekers in the South Plains region of Texas. With a focus on helping individuals find meaningful employment and assisting businesses in securing a skilled workforce, Workforce Solutions South Plains plays a pivotal role in strengthening the local economy.

About Texas Rising Star Providers: Texas Rising Star is a quality rating and improvement system implemented in Texas to enhance the quality of early childhood education and care programs. The program is administered by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in collaboration with the Texas Early Learning Council.

-end-