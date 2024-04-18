Red Raiders Drop Second Consecutive One-Run Heartbreaker at No. 2 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite a two-RBI double from Kevin Bazzell and a solo home run from Cade McGee, Texas Tech Baseball fell 5-4 Wednesday afternoon to No. 2 Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium.

With the loss, Texas Tech (26-13) fell for the fourth straight game.

Up 3-2 after the Bazzell two-RBI ground-rule double heading to the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas (32-5) put the first two runners on base on a walk and a single in the sixth off Isaiah Rhodes and Derek Bridges.

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy ripped an RBI single on the second offering from Bridges for an RBI single that tied the game at three.

After a sac-bunt placed runners on second and third with one out, Jack Wagner lifted a sac-fly that gave the Hogs a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

In the eighth inning, TJ Pompey walked with one out and nearly scored on a 102 MPH liner up the middle, but Arkansas’ Peyton Stovall made a diving catch up the middle to snag the ball.

With Pompey still at first with two outs, Tech’s hottest hitter, Austin Green, ripped a 105 MPH liner that died into a Razorback glove at the warning track.

Arkansas added a key insurance run in eighth to go up 5-3, but Tech used a four-pitch walk from Drew Woodcox to put the tying run on base for Landon Stripling.

Stripling roped a liner to Stovall at second who ripped a throw back to first to double off a retreating Woodcox.

Down to their last out, the Red Raiders got the 403-foot homer to left from McGee, but Garet Boehm in a pinch-hit appearance struck out against Stone Hewelett.

The loss was Tech’s fourth in a row and sixth in the last nine road contests. Those six road losses have come by a combined seven runs.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return home for the first time in nearly two weeks when they welcome West Virginia for the start of a four-game homestand. First pitch from Rip Griffin is set for 6:30 p.m.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics