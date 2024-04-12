96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Riley Green super serves fans with 'Way Out Here' EP

April 12, 2024 3:15PM CDT
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Riley Green is celebrating the kickoff of his annual Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama with a new EP, Way Out Here.

Out now, the seven-song set includes the earlier released “Worst Way” and its title track, as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Atlantic City.”

“We’ve been playing these new songs on the road and wanted to get them to the fans [as] soon as possible,” Riley say in a press release. “I’m always working on new music and have more coming throughout the year.”

Riley’s Way Out Here EP was preceded by his latest full-length album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which arrived in 2023.

Here’s the Way Out Here EP track list:
“Jesus Saves”
“Way Out Here”
“Atlantic City”
“Good Morning from Mexico”
“Damn Good Day to Leave”
“Pick a Place”
“Worst Way”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

