96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Saddle up for a new Lainey Wilson documentary special

April 15, 2024 11:05AM CDT
Share
ABC

Lainey Wilson and ABC News Studios are teaming up for a new documentary-style special.

With production led by Robin Roberts, the project will chronicle Lainey’s rise to stardom and spotlight her versatility and multimedia career as a singer, songwriter and actress.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this project,” says the “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker. “Thank you to Robin and ABC News Studios for helping bring light to my story throughout the past year. I can’t wait for everyone to watch.”

“I look forward to telling stories about talented women who are strong and authentic. Lainey is definitely one of those women, and I can’t wait to share her uplifting story with audiences around the world,” shares Robin.

“Robin has a passion for telling stories about the human experience,” adds Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studios. “This project gets to the heart of the triumphs and challenges in Lainey’s journey to the top of country music. We can’t wait to share it with the Hulu audience.”

Lainey’s special will start streaming on Hulu Wednesday, May 29.

Tickets to Lainey’s Country’s Cool Again Tour, which kicks off in Nashville on May 31, are available now at laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
3:38pm
Its A Great Day To Be AliveTravis Tritt
3:34pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
3:26pm
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
3:23pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
3:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin's Remarkable Book
2

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives
3

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
4

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
5

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'