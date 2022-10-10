96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ Has Been Named The Best Karaoke Song In The World

October 10, 2022 9:02AM CDT
With her 1998 hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” Shania Twain has been dubbed the Queen of Karaoke.  In Billboard’s list of the top karaoke songs of all time, the Canadian singer won first place.  Although Shania has not yet made an official statement, it’s safe to say there is nothing more exciting than hearing the phrase, “Let’s go, girls.”   Other songs making the list, Backstreet Boys’ iconic anthem ‘I Want It That Way’ in at number two, followed by Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive,’

What is your favorite song to sing at karaoke?

