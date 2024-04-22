Take Care of the Earth on Earth Day and Everyday!

Earth Day is this Monday! Here are some ways you can take care of the Earth today, and everyday:

Reduce, reuse, and recycle! Instead of throwing everything away, check and see what can be recycled; local recycle bins can be found at locations such as Market Street off 50th, and United off 82nd Volunteer; volunteer today for cleanups within the Lubbock community Conserve water Use long-lasting lightbulbs and turn off lights when not using them Plant a tree