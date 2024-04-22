96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Take Care of the Earth on Earth Day and Everyday!

April 22, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Earth Day is this Monday! Here are some ways you can take care of the Earth today, and everyday:

  1. Reduce, reuse, and recycle! Instead of throwing everything away, check and see what can be recycled; local recycle bins can be found at locations such as Market Street off 50th, and United off 82nd
  2. Volunteer; volunteer today for cleanups within the Lubbock community
  3. Conserve water
  4. Use long-lasting lightbulbs and turn off lights when not using them
  5. Plant a tree

