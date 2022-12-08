Team ropers Tyler Wade & Trey Yates win Round 7 at the NFR

Tyler Wade/Trey Yates are definitely making some noise at the 2022 Wrangler NFR. The duo won its second round of the rodeo, capturing Round 7 with a 3.9-second time. Wade/Yates won Round 4 with a 3.9-second run.

Tyler Wade (Terrell Tx) moved up to fifth in the world standings with $173,862 and Trey Yates is seventh with $170,300.

“I’ve been here five times now, haven’t had a great NFR yet, and it’s shaping up to be a little better one,” Wade said. “So, I’m excited for the next three steers.

“I think our horses & our style of roping complement each other well, so it makes for a pretty smooth run when it works out.” Yates of Pueblo, Colo., took a moment to talk about his horsepower.

“I’m riding a bay horse that I call Dude that we’ve had for a long time,” Yates said. “He’s kind of my old reliable. I’ve ridden him at every NFR I’ve been at, so he’s pretty special.”

