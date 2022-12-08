96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Team ropers Tyler Wade & Trey Yates win Round 7 at the NFR

December 8, 2022 8:45AM CST
Share
Team ropers Tyler Wade & Trey Yates win Round 7 at the NFR

Tyler Wade/Trey Yates are definitely making some noise at the 2022 Wrangler NFR. The duo won its second round of the rodeo, capturing Round 7 with a 3.9-second time. Wade/Yates won Round 4 with a 3.9-second run.

Tyler Wade (Terrell Tx) moved up to fifth in the world standings with $173,862 and Trey Yates is seventh with $170,300.

“I’ve been here five times now, haven’t had a great NFR yet, and it’s shaping up to be a little better one,” Wade said. “So, I’m excited for the next three steers.

“I think our horses & our style of roping complement each other well, so it makes for a pretty smooth run when it works out.” Yates of Pueblo, Colo., took a moment to talk about his horsepower.

“I’m riding a bay horse that I call Dude that we’ve had for a long time,” Yates said. “He’s kind of my old reliable. I’ve ridden him at every NFR I’ve been at, so he’s pretty special.”

courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) 

Recently Played

Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
11:54am
I Go BackKenny Chesney
11:46am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
11:43am
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
11:40am
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
11:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

U Can Share Food Drive
2

"Intentional Balk" Co-Author Daniel R. Levitt talks about Cheating in Baseball
3

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s TV appearances, Chris Janson’s harmonica tutorial + more
4

Companies Experiment With 4-Day Work Week
5

First Corgi Race at Texas Tech