Texas Tech Baseball takes on Houston in Three Game Series

Article by Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – The Red Raiders baseball team (21-9, 5-7 BIG 12) isn’t off to the hot start that some may have wanted.

However the Red Raiders are 15-3 at home and are riding a three game home winning streak.

Game one against Stanford was one for the books. The Red Raiders were down two runs going into the bottom of the ninth. Texas Tech’s catcher, Kevin Bazzell, stepped up to the plate and hit a two run shot to send the game to extra innings.

Texas Tech’s Austin Greene hit a walk off single in the bottom of the eleventh to seal the win for the Red Raiders.

Game two was another close matchup with the Red Raiders prevailing taking home the win 15-12.

The Red Raiders came out hot scoring fifteen runs in the first five innings.

The Stanford Cardinals went on to score twelve unanswered runs making it a close game till the end.

The Red Raiders swept the Cardinals in the two game series, giving the Red Raiders two much needed wins.

The Red Raiders are having a good offensive season having a team batting average of .317 averaging 9.44 runs a game.

Our Pitching is struggling, having a team ERA of 5.12 with an opponent batting average .273.

The Red Raiders are set to take on conference rival, the Houston Cougars. This three game series will be at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, in Lubbock Texas.