Texas Tech Equipment Sale set for April 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will host its equipment sale of discounted shoes, apparel and other items from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27 inside the Sports Performance Center.

Texas Tech will offer excess Under Armour gear from all sports as part of this year’s equipment sale as merchandise will include t-shirts, polo shirts, pullovers, quarter-zips, hoodies, jackets, sweatpants, shorts and hats. Under Armour footwear, slides, cleats and socks will also be available while supplies last.

Please note the sale will only feature Under Armour apparel and will not offer any football helmets like previous years.

The event will be operated by Red Raider Outfitter, the gameday merchandise provider for Texas Tech Athletics, which will also have its own merchandise available for sale. All points of sale will accept credit and debit cards with all sales being final with no returns.

Free parking will be available in the west commuter lot to Jones AT&T Stadium. Due to ongoing construction at Jones AT&T Stadium, parking will not be available in the lots east of the stadium as pedestrian traffic is still closed along Sixth Street.

Patrons will be able to enter the Sports Performance Center through the track and field competition entrance located in the northwest corner of the facility.

