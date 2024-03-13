Texas Tech to compete in Legends Classic next season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will join Syracuse, Texas, and Saint Joseph’s in the field for the 2024 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper, returning to Barclays Center on November 21-22, 2024.

Matchups and the full event schedule will be announced at a later date.

Texas Tech has competed in the Legends Classic twice with appearances in 2008 and 2013.

Syracuse makes its return for the first time since 2010. Texas won in the inaugural event in 2007 and also competed in 2011 and most recently 2016. Saint Joseph’s will be making its first appearance in the event.

Single day and discounted two-day package tickets for the 2024 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper will be on-sale starting Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The 2023 Legends Classic was captured by Auburn which, after a commanding win over Notre Dame 83-59 in the semifinals, led from start to finish in an 77-60 win over St. Bonaventure in the championship game.

