The Brady Bunch Home Has Been Sold

The famous home of the Brady Bunch has a new owner, and whoever got it got a deal. HGTV bought the property in 2018 for $3.5 million for their A Very Brady Renovation series and then listed it for $5.5 million. Home collector and wife of ex-HBO executive Chris Albrecht, Tina Trahan, is now the owner of the iconic location and only had to spend $3.2 million. Despite only using the outside of the home for the series, HGTV did renovate the inside to match what viewers saw when they watched the show. Which TV home would you most like to own?