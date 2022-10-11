The Mean One Gets Release Date

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

October 11, 2022 9:27AM CDT
There’s another Grinch film in the works.  XYZ Films is planning a horror take on the beloved Dr. Seuss character.   The flick will be called, “The Mean One” and David Howard Thornton is set to play the lead.    “The Mean One” will reportedly parody The Grinch by tweaking many of the story’s key details.  For example, Young Cindy You-Know-Who is orphaned after the Grinch kills her parents, and 20 Christmases later, she returns to Frazier Park in search of closure.  “The Mean One” will stream for free in the US beginning December 15th, though the studio has yet to reveal the platform on which it will be available.

 

