The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Las Vegas Events announced recently the NFR Access ONLY Ticket will be returning in 2022.

The NFR Access ONLY ticket will provide access to the Thomas & Mack Center, but not a seat. It provides access to all the experiences at the NFR – Cowboy Corral, Aces High – Saloon & Exhibit, Bull & Barrel Saloon and ProRodeo Zone – and then allows you to watch the rodeo in the designated areas.

An NFR Access ONLY ticket, available for $70 (including all fees), is available today at noon Pacific Time. When rodeo fans purchase an NFR Access ONLY ticket, they will have multiple entertainment options to enjoy. For more information on the NFR Access ONLY ticket and to purchase, click here.

“The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has been sold out for more than 340 consecutive performances, so we wanted to provide another opportunity for rodeo fans to experience the spectacle and excitement of the event at the Thomas & Mack Center,” said Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events. “There are so many ways to enjoy the NFR Experience on-site, and we invite fans to explore this ticket option.”

The 2022 Wrangler NFR is Dec. 1-10.

The opportunities to enjoy the Wrangler NFR experience are abundant at the Thomas & Mack Center. Rodeo fans with an NFR Access ONLY ticket will be greeted by the ProRodeo Zone and the StubHub Fan Zone which include sponsor tents, live music, the official ProRodeo and Wrangler NFR merchandise trailer, food and beverage options, video screens and tables for attendees to congregate.

When rodeo fans enter the building, they will have access to all of the arena activations, including both the Aces High – Saloon & Exhibit and Cowboy Corral. Upgraded again in 2022, Aces High – Saloon & Exhibit will feature a saloon and a 2,500-square-foot, glass-enclosed balcony with Strip views. The Cowboy Channel will host their Pre-Show starting at 5 p.m. prior to each night’s performance. An additional highlight will be an all-encompassing exhibit detailing the 36-year history of the NFR in Las Vegas. The saloon would be a great place to take in the live broadcast of the rodeo each night as it will include a large-screen projection.

Meanwhile, on the arena’s southeast side opposite Aces High, fans can enjoy all the activities and amenities of the returning Cowboy Corral, which takes over the adjacent Cox Pavilion with live music, a huge bar and plenty of space to sit and relax or kick up your heels. The live entertainment will include pre and post-event performances by Will Jones (Dec. 1-3), Dillon Carmichael (Dec. 4-6) and Ben Gallaher (Dec. 7-10). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. (PT) and the live music starts at 4:45 pm.

Sitting right outside of Cowboy Corral is the Bull & Barrel Saloon, featuring its own bar and food service and the Hall of Champions with tributes to former NFR champions.

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the increased purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. In 2021, the event had a total attendance of 169,539 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The information enclosed is courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)