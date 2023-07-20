96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Trademark Battle Over ‘Taco Tuesday’ Is Over

July 20, 2023 9:10AM CDT
Share
The Trademark Battle Over ‘Taco Tuesday’ Is Over
Getty Images

A months-long legal battle over the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’ is over.  The phrase has long been trademarked by the fast food chain Taco John’s.  But earlier this year, rival chain Taco Bell lobbied the government to cancel the trademark, arguing that ‘Taco Tuesday’ is a commonly used phrase that should be “freely available to all”.  This week, Taco John’s announced that it would abandon the trademark to avoid paying millions of dollars in legal fees.  Taco Bell has not yet commented on the decision.

 

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
4:06pm
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
4:06pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
4:02pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
4:02pm
Most People Are GoodLuke Bryan
3:59pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Critterfest 2023
5

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country