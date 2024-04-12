There is a new hotspot in Lubbock

Article by Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – A new restaurant and bar has taken Lubbock by storm and has become a new hotspot among Lubbock residents and College students alike.

Located off Marsha Sharp Freeway, Ground Zero recently opened their doors and has gotten major business.

With over fifty reviews on google reviews, Ground Zero boasts a 4.2 star rating.

Reviews are saying that this place offers great alcoholic beverages, atmosphere and food.

Ground Zero offers an extensive menu featuring a variety of options, from classic wings to pasta dishes, soups, fresh salads, and much more.

Additionally, Ground Zero provides a wide selection of beverages, complemented by a fully stocked 360-degree service bar.

If you’re searching for the perfect spot to catch the big game or simply unwind with friends over some food and drinks, Ground Zero is the place to be.