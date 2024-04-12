96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

There is a new hotspot in Lubbock

April 12, 2024 6:11AM CDT
Share
Jayden Santos Website

Article by Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – A new restaurant and bar has taken Lubbock by storm and has become a new hotspot among Lubbock residents and College students alike. 

 

Located off Marsha Sharp Freeway, Ground Zero recently opened their doors and has gotten major business. 

 

With over fifty reviews on google reviews, Ground Zero boasts a 4.2 star rating.

 

Reviews are saying that this place offers great alcoholic beverages, atmosphere and food. 

 

Ground Zero offers an extensive menu featuring a variety of options, from classic wings to pasta dishes, soups, fresh salads, and much more.

 

Additionally, Ground Zero provides a wide selection of beverages, complemented by a fully stocked 360-degree service bar.

 

If you’re searching for the perfect spot to catch the big game or simply unwind with friends over some food and drinks, Ground Zero is the place to be.

 

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
1:29pm
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
1:26pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
1:22pm
You Should Be HereCole Swindell
1:19pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
1:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling the World of Event Television with Jeff Margolis with 'We’re Live in Five'
2

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin's Remarkable Book
3

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day
4

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
5

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives