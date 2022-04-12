      Weather Alert

Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce From Billy Ray After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

Apr 12, 2022 @ 9:21am

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray.  The couple have been married for almost 30 years.  Tish filed for divorce last week in Tennessee.  The couple have 5 kids with the youngest being age 22 so no child support is required.  In the divorce documents Tish says they have not lived together in more than 2 years.  Irreconcilable differences is listed as the reason for the divorce.  She is asking the court to equally distribute all marital assets..  This is the third time they have filed for divorce.

