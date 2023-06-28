96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer & Provides Update

June 28, 2023 9:48AM CDT
Getty Images

Toby Keith recently revealed that he has been battling cancer and provided fans with an update on his health and how he has been doing with the treatments.  Keith said he is feeling better and ready to try doing shows again, “And if I do, (I’ll) be out on the road this fall.”  He continued, “I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up.”  He added, “Now, they’re trying to fight where the cancer backs up and says, ‘Oh, you’re fighting that tumor? We’re gonna re-morph and turn into this kind of cancer.’ So, while they (the cancer cells) are in the bullpen regrouping, we’re trying to kill ’em with something different.”

 

