Victory Lap: 2023 WNFR Concludes with Grand Crowning of Champions

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) not only crowns world champions with coveted gold buckles but also bestows additional awards, recognizing exceptional performances throughout the event. These awards contribute to the rich tapestry of rodeo excellence.

One such accolade is the NFR Average Winner, awarded to the contestant in each event with the best overall time or score across all rounds, excluding the final round. Winning this award requires consistent excellence throughout the NFR, showcasing both skill and durability.

The All-Around Cowboy title is another prestigious honor, recognizing the competitor who earns the most money across multiple events during the NFR. Achieving the All-Around Cowboy title requires versatility and proficiency in multiple rodeo disciplines.

Legends like Trevor Brazile have etched their names in NFR history by securing the All-Around Cowboy title multiple times, showcasing unparalleled skill and versatility.

The coveted Ram Top Gun Award goes to the competitor who earns the most money in a single event during the NFR. This award highlights singular brilliance in a specific rodeo discipline.

Icons like Trevor Brazile and Tuf Cooper have left an indelible mark by clinching these additional awards, adding to their legacy as multi-faceted and exceptional rodeo athletes. As the NFR unfolds, each round brings not only the quest for gold buckles but also the pursuit of these supplementary accolades, adding layers of achievement to the thrilling competition.