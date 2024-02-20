What National Girls and Women in Sports Day Means to Me

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

In 1987 our nation’s capital began to recognize girls and women in sports and created a special day for them to celebrate themselves and other females within sports. February 7, 2024, marks the 38th annual of National Girls and Women in sports day. Being a woman involved in sports, whether it is assisting a team, playing for a team, or just being active, it is not always easy but comes with phenomenal life lessons that benefit your future.

I started dancing when I was 2 ½ years old and for the past 20 years dancing is truly my passion. In middle school I also used to play volleyball, run track, be a cheerleader, and run cross country, but I never stopped dancing. Dance has taught me how to be graceful, yet powerful, and has allowed me to express my emotions without words. I have learned how to be determined, stay motived, be resilient, and how to inspire the next generation through being a member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. There is no better feeling than grinding in practice and feeling accomplished and proud of all of the hard work you are able to put in at the end of a season. I hope to continue being involved in sports and staying active for as long as I can.

Being a woman in sports has taught me confidence, strength, and that I can do anything I set my mind to. The lessons and tools that I have learned from being in sports has shaped me into a strong and goal-oriented person I am. Women being in sports has shaped our society to rise above boundaries and acknowledge equality.

This annual celebration inspires girls and women, like me, to play sports, be active, stay active, and become strong leaders in sports and life. I am blessed to be a woman in sports and am forever grateful for what sports has taught me. This special day recognizes and honors females all around sports, that they can find a true passion and make a difference in sports through many avenues.