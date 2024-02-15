Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Music Director David Cho are thrilled to announce details of their 2024-25 concert schedule. Cho and the LSO will welcome internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., in a program featuring the music of Antonín Dvořák. This special event is on sale now exclusively to subscribers.

The new season continues in September with an All-Beethoven evening including the Choral Fantasy, the forerunner to Beethoven’s immortal 9th Symphony. Other highlights include the fiery Symphonie fantastique of Hector Berlioz, selections from Verdi’s dramatic opera Rigoletto, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, and Carl Orff’s epic choral masterpiece Carmina Burana. In addition to Yo-Yo Ma, the LSO will collaborate with the acclaimed Lubbock Chorale and FUMC Chancel Choir.

The Lubbock Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Eric Allen, is a top-tier ensemble within the Lubbock Symphony organization. Their upcoming Fall performance will showcase the music of Mozart and Haydn, while the Spring performance will feature works by Strauss and Schubert. The chamber is known locally for their commitment to a diverse repertoire that includes classical orchestral favorites, virtuosic solo concerti, and captivating chamber works with varied instrumentation.

“It is a blockbuster season with one of the most famous artists on the planet coming to Lubbock,” said Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Music Director David Cho. “I also know our audiences will enjoy the groundbreaking sounds of Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Orff’s Carmina Burana, and the passion of Verdi’s Rigoletto.”

Season ticket packages are on sale now and and must be purchased by March 30 to guarantee your seat for Yo-Yo Ma. Packages may be purchased by calling the Lubbock Symphony box office at (806) 762-1688 – open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays or by clicking here to subscribe now.

2024-25 MASTERWORKS SERIES The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences – Helen Devitt Jones Theater BEETHOVEN STRIKES AGAIN Thursday, Sep. 19, 2024 SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIGOLETTO Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 TCHAIKOVSKY’S FIRST PIANO CONCERTO Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025 CARMINA BURANA Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025

Note: As a 2024-2025 LSO Season Ticket subscriber, you can add Yo-Yo Ma tickets to your order, but the seats may differ from your regular season ticket. All dates, locations, and guest artists are subject to change.

2024-25 CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES (Subscriber Add-On)

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences – Crickets Theater

GRAND MIRACLES

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2024

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Friday, Mar. 21, 2025